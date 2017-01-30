David and Victoria Beckham renewed vows, but he still has one wedding regret

share tweet pin email

When David and Victoria Beckham swapped vows in 1999, they were Britain's "it couple," with pop culture fame that rivaled the royals. So it was no surprise that they threw a wedding fit for a king.

There were lily and rose-covered walls, doves, a crown and even thrones for the bride and groom.

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the British Fashion Awards 2015 at London Coliseum on November 23, 2015.

"It was the thing to do around that time," the retired soccer star said of the extravagant event in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

But there was one part of their happy day that he just can't excuse as a sign of the times — after the ceremony, the Beckhams changed into matching purple outfits for the reception.

Thank you for your beautiful messages.Its such a special day for us both.Your love and support means so much x vb pic.twitter.com/A8S0PkMgIt — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) July 4, 2014

"Yeah, that was bold," he said with a laugh. "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine? What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of 'Dumb and Dumber' when they went to that party and wore those ridiculous outfits. I even had a top hat in purple, as well. Unbelievable!"

But those days — and that regrettable suit — are far behind them now. They've had a do-over.

"We have renewed our vows since then," the 41-year-old revealed. "It was a lot more private. There's was about six people there, in our house."

Of course, big wedding, small wedding, purple or not, none of it makes a difference when it comes to their marriage.

"We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children," he said of their now almost 18-year union.

"Do you go through tough times? Of course. That's part of relationships. It's part of marriages. It's part of having children. It's part of having responsibilities."

