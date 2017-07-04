David and Victoria Beckham celebrate wedding anniversary with sweet throwback pics

July 4 may be a day of fireworks for Americans, but when it comes to Victoria and David Beckham there's a whole other reason to celebrate.
That's because on that date in 1999, two became one when the woman best known as Posh Spice wed the soccer superstar also known as Becks ... and they've been Man (and Woman) United ever since.
And Tuesday, on the occasion of their 18th anniversary celebration, they've invited their Instagram fans in on the party ... with a couple of awesome throwback pictures, including one from the day itself!
Yep, that's the young, grinning couple with Daddy holding the ring bearer, 4-month-old Brooklyn, courtesy of 43-year-old Victoria.
David, 42, went for a different sort of dress-up outfit throwback, featuring the couple decked out in serious leather.
Hey, it was the '90s!
The couple also has three other children: Romeo, 14; Cruz, 12; and Harper, 5.
Clearly, they've said "Viva Forever"! Here's to another 18 years together, and beyond.
