David and Victoria Beckham celebrate wedding anniversary with sweet throwback pics

share tweet pin email

July 4 may be a day of fireworks for Americans, but when it comes to Victoria and David Beckham there's a whole other reason to celebrate.

That's because on that date in 1999, two became one when the woman best known as Posh Spice wed the soccer superstar also known as Becks ... and they've been Man (and Woman) United ever since.

rune hellestad / Corbis via Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham at the 2015 British Fashion Awards.

And Tuesday, on the occasion of their 18th anniversary celebration, they've invited their Instagram fans in on the party ... with a couple of awesome throwback pictures, including one from the day itself!

I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Yep, that's the young, grinning couple with Daddy holding the ring bearer, 4-month-old Brooklyn, courtesy of 43-year-old Victoria.

David, 42, went for a different sort of dress-up outfit throwback, featuring the couple decked out in serious leather.

Wow we really did this ☺️ Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Hey, it was the '90s!

The couple also has three other children: Romeo, 14; Cruz, 12; and Harper, 5.

The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so,so much 💕💕💕 X kisses from us all x 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Clearly, they've said "Viva Forever"! Here's to another 18 years together, and beyond.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.