David Schwimmer and wife Zoe Buckman announce they're taking 'some time apart'

David Schwimmer and his wife, Zoe Buckman, are separating.

The couple, who have a 5-year-old daughter named Cleo, announced on Wednesday that they're taking time apart after nearly seven years of marriage.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images David Schwimmer and his wife Zoe Buckman married in 2010.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," the pair told TODAY in a statement. "Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

The "People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" star, 50, and his photographer wife, 31, met when Schwimmer was directing the 2007 rom-com "Run" in Buckman's native London.

They married in June 2010 and welcomed Cleo a year later.

Schwimmer, who played lovable paleontologist Ross Geller on the iconic '90s sitcom "Friends," kept the details of his marriage to Buckman mostly private.

Us Weekly reported that the pair's last public appearance together was at the opening night of the Broadway comedy "The Front Page" at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City in October 2016.