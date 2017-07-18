Daniel Radcliffe rushes to help victim of violent mugging in London

share tweet pin email

Daniel Radcliffe proved he's just as much a hero as his alter-ego Harry Potter.

The 27-year-old actor rushed to the aid of a tourist who was brutally slashed across the face by moped-riding thugs on Friday in London, the Associated Press reports.

Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard he saw two moped riders attack a man in his 50s with a knife near trendy King's Road in west London. The muggers slashed the man across the face and sped off with his Louis Vuitton bag.

Videcette said Radcliffe was among a group of people who rushed to the man's aid after the attack.

"It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘You’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am,'" Videcette told the newspaper. "He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help."

He added, "The victim was very, very shaken up.”

A spokeswoman for the actor confirmed Tuesday that the "Harry Potter" star had been present but gave no other details about the attack, calling it a police matter.

The situation is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.