Daniel Radcliffe rushes to help victim of violent mugging in London

Daniel Radcliffe proved he's just as much a hero as his alter-ego Harry Potter.
The 27-year-old actor rushed to the aid of a tourist who was brutally slashed across the face by moped-riding thugs on Friday in London, the Associated Press reports.
Former police officer David Videcette told the Evening Standard he saw two moped riders attack a man in his 50s with a knife near trendy King's Road in west London. The muggers slashed the man across the face and sped off with his Louis Vuitton bag.
Videcette said Radcliffe was among a group of people who rushed to the man's aid after the attack.
"It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘You’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am,'" Videcette told the newspaper. "He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help."
He added, "The victim was very, very shaken up.”
More Pop Culture videos
Craig Ferguson on his new tour: ‘I do very dirty stand-up’
‘Bachelorette’ recap: Craig Ferguson weighs in on Bryan’s mom
Misty Copeland on ‘World of Dance’ and her new Under Armour campaign
Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal the cover of Chip’s new book live on TODAY
A spokeswoman for the actor confirmed Tuesday that the "Harry Potter" star had been present but gave no other details about the attack, calling it a police matter.
The situation is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.