This dancing policeman made everyone smile at the Manchester benefit concert

share tweet pin email

During Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert filled with many of the biggest names in music, it was a British policeman who captured everyone's heart with a simple act exemplifying the city's resilience in the face of terror.

Cameras caught an officer in a hat and yellow safety shirt happily dancing in a circle with children and fans during Justin Bieber's performance, where Bieber urged the crowd to "fight evil with love."

The live stream of Sunday's event cut to the dancing officer, whom many saw as the perfect symbol of the concert, which raised millions of dollars for the British Red Cross to support the victims of the terrorist attack on May 22 following a concert by Grande in which 22 people were killed and 100 were injured.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Police dance with audience at Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit Play Video - 1:35 Police dance with audience at Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit Play Video - 1:35

This police man dancing with people is the best image ever. #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/UccpdKbXYD — Brad (@MrBradPreston) June 4, 2017

This is amazing... The police have their critics but you can't fault what they're doing at the moment ï¸ #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/VVnpp7iByO — Ryan (@ryanbeard2012) June 4, 2017

The concert featured artists like Grande, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Pharrell Williams taking the stage with a message of unity.

Sunday's event was held at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, just miles from Manchester Arena, the site of the earlier attack, and came less than 24 hours after another terrorist attack in London left seven people dead.

"The kind of love and unity you are displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now," Grande said during her emotional performance.

RELATED

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.