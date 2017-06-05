Pop Culture

This dancing policeman made everyone smile at the Manchester benefit concert

During Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert filled with many of the biggest names in music, it was a British policeman who captured everyone's heart with a simple act exemplifying the city's resilience in the face of terror.

Cameras caught an officer in a hat and yellow safety shirt happily dancing in a circle with children and fans during Justin Bieber's performance, where Bieber urged the crowd to "fight evil with love."

The live stream of Sunday's event cut to the dancing officer, whom many saw as the perfect symbol of the concert, which raised millions of dollars for the British Red Cross to support the victims of the terrorist attack on May 22 following a concert by Grande in which 22 people were killed and 100 were injured.

The concert featured artists like Grande, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Pharrell Williams taking the stage with a message of unity.

Sunday's event was held at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, just miles from Manchester Arena, the site of the earlier attack, and came less than 24 hours after another terrorist attack in London left seven people dead.

"The kind of love and unity you are displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now," Grande said during her emotional performance.

