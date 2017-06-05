This dancing policeman made everyone smile at the Manchester benefit concert

During Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert filled with many of the biggest names in music, it was a British policeman who captured everyone's heart with a simple act exemplifying the city's resilience in the face of terror.
Cameras caught an officer in a hat and yellow safety shirt happily dancing in a circle with children and fans during Justin Bieber's performance, where Bieber urged the crowd to "fight evil with love."
The live stream of Sunday's event cut to the dancing officer, whom many saw as the perfect symbol of the concert, which raised millions of dollars for the British Red Cross to support the victims of the terrorist attack on May 22 following a concert by Grande in which 22 people were killed and 100 were injured.
The concert featured artists like Grande, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Pharrell Williams taking the stage with a message of unity.
Sunday's event was held at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, just miles from Manchester Arena, the site of the earlier attack, and came less than 24 hours after another terrorist attack in London left seven people dead.
Ariana Grande's Manchester concert goes forward 'with greater purpose'Play Video - 3:08
Ariana Grande's Manchester concert goes forward 'with greater purpose'Play Video - 3:08
More video
London Bridge attack: New arrests made as ISIS claims responsibility
President Trump reacts on Twitter to London attacks
Watch good Samaritan dive into car when driver has seizure at wheel
Kellyanne Conway: Trump ‘stands firm with people of the UK’
"The kind of love and unity you are displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now," Grande said during her emotional performance.
More Music videos
Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert goes forward ‘with greater purpose’
Test your country music trivia knowledge against Thomas Rhett
Watch Hoda Kotb surprise tourists with a Rascal Flatts pop-up concert
Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert sells out in under 6 minutes
RELATED
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.