See the new color Crayola is adding to its iconic box of crayons

A brilliant blue color that was discovered by accident is the newest addition to Crayola's 24-crayon set.
Now it just needs a new name.
Crayola announced on Friday that YInMn blue, which was discovered by Oregon State University Mas Subramanian and his team in 2009 while experimenting with materials for electronics applications, is being added to its iconic box of crayons.
The new blue replaces Dandelion, the color Crayola retired from the box in March. The company said in a news release that the color blue topped the list as a fan favorite to replace Dandelion.
“We are a company all about kids, creativity and color, so we strive to keep our color palette innovative and on trend," Crayola CEO Smith Holland said in a statement. "The new blue crayon color will help Crayola to continue to inspire kids and kids at heart, to create everything imaginable."
Crayola also is asking fans to vote on its website to help name the new color, considering that YInMn — named for the elements yttrium, indium and manganese — doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.
This isn't the first turnover in the famous Crayola box, as the original lineup from 1903 included colors like Prussian blue and English Vermilion that were eventually retired.
The five best recommendations for the name will be released on July 1 for another round of voting, and then the official name will be announced by Crayola in September.
