The countdown is on! 'Total Request Live' is officially returning to MTV

"Total Request Live" is totally back!

Just when you thought MTV was done with music forever, the Top 10 video countdown show once wildly popular with millennials is returning to the network in October, according to a press release the network issued Monday.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Britney Spears and Carson Daly co-hosting the first MTV "TRL Awards" in 2003.

Originally hosted by TODAY's own Carson Daly, "TRL" (as true fans called it) ran from 1998 to 2008 and featured videos and guest appearances by the biggest pop acts of the day — including Britney Spears, 'NSYNC, Eminem and Destiny's Child.

Scott Gries / Getty Images Daly posing with Destiny's Child in 2001.

In fact, while "TRL" was named for its daily video countdown, most viewers tuned in for the unscripted antics of their favorite stars who joined Daly in MTV's Times Square studio.

After all, it wasn't every day fans got to see a superstar like Mariah Carey drop by unexpectedly to hand-deliver ice cream treats to a stunned studio audience. Or bad boy rapper Eminem dismissing the Backstreet Boys as the "Whackstreet Boys." (The rapper famously guest-hosted one episode and refused to play anyone's videos but his own.)

While the original series made a star of Daly (and his trendy '90s sideburns) — and launched the career of later host Vanessa Lachey — this time around it will be emceed by five "relatively unknown" co-hosts, including rapper and comedian D.C. Young Fly and Chicago radio personality Erik Zachary.

So, now a decade later, will you be tuning in to "TRL" again?