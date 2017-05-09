share tweet pin email

The CMT Music Awards aren't till June, but singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge stopped by TODAY Tuesday to reveal which country acts will vie for some of the top honors.

And Eldredge himself made the list for two of the biggest categories!

Getty Images Brett Eldredge attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2.

In the category of Female Video of the Year, the nominees are:

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"

Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

Maren Morris, "80s Mercedes"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Reba McEntire, "Back To God"

For Male Video of the Year:

Blake Shelton, "Came Here To Forget"

Eric Church, "Record Year"

Jason Aldean, "Lights Come On"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"

Thomas Rhett, "Star of the Show"

And finally, Video of the Year:

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country"

Brad Paisley, "Today"

Brett Eldredge, "Wanna Be That Song"

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Cole Swindell, "Middle Of A Memory"

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, "Different For Girls"

Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

Jon Pardi, "Dirt On My Boots"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Thomas Rhett, "Star Of The Show"

The CMT Music Awards airs live June 7.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood: My son's laughter is the 'most beautiful music'