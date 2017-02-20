Pop Culture

Cindy Crawford and Rihanna wear the same outfit in birthday shoutout

Cindy Crawford turns 51 today, but she’s feeling young ... as young as, say, one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

The supermodel shares a birthday with Rihanna, who’s now 29. They also share a great eye for fashion.

Exhibit A: This side-by-side shot posted by Crawford to her Instagram page. They’re practically twins!

Same outfit, different generation. Must be a Pisces thing! Happy to share a birthday with this amazing lady!

“Same outfit, different generation. Must be a Pisces thing! Happy to share a birthday with this amazing lady!” Crawford wrote.

In a recent interview with The Saturday Telegraph, Crawford explained her approach to style at her age.

“Before my 50th birthday, I cut my hair to a long bob but then thought, ‘I don’t feel like myself,’” she said. “I still wear a bikini because I always wear bikinis, but I am not comfortable wearing short skirts. The rule for me is to do what I am comfortable with.”

Homeward bound. Thanks for an amazing time in Sydney, @Omega!

It’s obviously a rule that works, because she still looks great. Happy birthday, Cindy!

