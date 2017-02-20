share tweet pin email

Cindy Crawford turns 51 today, but she’s feeling young ... as young as, say, one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

The supermodel shares a birthday with Rihanna, who’s now 29. They also share a great eye for fashion.

Exhibit A: This side-by-side shot posted by Crawford to her Instagram page. They’re practically twins!

Same outfit, different generation. Must be a Pisces thing! Happy to share a birthday with this amazing lady! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:18am PST

“Same outfit, different generation. Must be a Pisces thing! Happy to share a birthday with this amazing lady!” Crawford wrote.

In a recent interview with The Saturday Telegraph, Crawford explained her approach to style at her age.

“Before my 50th birthday, I cut my hair to a long bob but then thought, ‘I don’t feel like myself,’” she said. “I still wear a bikini because I always wear bikinis, but I am not comfortable wearing short skirts. The rule for me is to do what I am comfortable with.”

It’s obviously a rule that works, because she still looks great. Happy birthday, Cindy!

