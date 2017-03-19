On Saturday, police in Missouri confirmed that music icon Chuck Berry — often referred to as the "poet laureate" and "father" of rock 'n' roll — had died at the age of 90.
Chuck Berry, known as 'father of rock 'n' roll,' dies at 90Play Video - 2:32
Berry's legacy will always live on, both in the form of hits including "Johnny B. Goode" and "Roll Over Beethoven," and in the influence he had on music history. Not only did Berry's swagger-y, riff-happy style help give rise to rock 'n' roll, but he also directly impacted many other significant artists, several of whom took to Twitter to share their memories of the late legend.
Mick Jagger's three-part tribute was one of the most moving tributes.
"He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers," wrote Jagger. "His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck ... your music is engraved inside us forever."
The Twitter accounts for former Beatles Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison had words of praise for Berry. Harrison's account, run by his estate, reminded us that "Roll Over Beethoven" was the first song the Beatles performed at their first U.S. concert.
And Rod Stewart shared that the first album he ever bought was by Berry, and that he was "never the same" after that.
Bruce Springsteen called Berry "rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived," as well as "a giant for the ages."
Bette Midler thanked Berry "for the rocking good times."
Lenny Kravitz kept it upbeat, finishing his tweet with a heartfelt, "Rock on brother!"
Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the role that Berry had played in his own American dream.
"When I was 10 years old and I dreamed every night of moving to America, Chuck Berry played the soundtrack," Schwarzenegger recalled. "He rocked the world."
Former President Bill Clinton published a short tweet linking to a longer statement on the Clinton Foundation website.
"Hillary and I loved Chuck Berry for as long as we can remember," the statement read. "The man was inseparable from his music — both were utterly original and distinctly American. He made our feet move and our hearts more joyful. And along the way he changed our country and the history of popular music .... His life was a treasure and a triumph, and he’ll never be forgotten."
Indeed, as Jagger noted, Berry's impact on the music world will last forever.