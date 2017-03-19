share tweet pin email

On Saturday, police in Missouri confirmed that music icon Chuck Berry — often referred to as the "poet laureate" and "father" of rock 'n' roll — had died at the age of 90.

Berry's legacy will always live on, both in the form of hits including "Johnny B. Goode" and "Roll Over Beethoven," and in the influence he had on music history. Not only did Berry's swagger-y, riff-happy style help give rise to rock 'n' roll, but he also directly impacted many other significant artists, several of whom took to Twitter to share their memories of the late legend.

Mick Jagger's three-part tribute was one of the most moving tributes.

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. 2/3 #ChuckBerry — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

"He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers," wrote Jagger. "His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck ... your music is engraved inside us forever."

The Twitter accounts for former Beatles Ringo Starr and the late George Harrison had words of praise for Berry. Harrison's account, run by his estate, reminded us that "Roll Over Beethoven" was the first song the Beatles performed at their first U.S. concert.

RIP Chuck Berry. The 1st song that @thebeatles performed at their 1st US concert was "Roll Over Beethoven."

Watch: https://t.co/rFyPCranEw pic.twitter.com/8JSgALNjDY — George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) March 19, 2017

R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music ï¸ pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

And Rod Stewart shared that the first album he ever bought was by Berry, and that he was "never the same" after that.

It started with Chuck Berry. He inspired us all. The 1st album I bought was Chuck's "Live at the Tivoli" and I was never the same. — Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) March 18, 2017

Bruce Springsteen called Berry "rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived," as well as "a giant for the ages."

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages.



-Bruce Springsteen — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Bette Midler thanked Berry "for the rocking good times."

The great #ChuckBerry is gone. A true musical pioneer, and what a life he led. Goodbye and thank you for the rocking good times. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 19, 2017

Lenny Kravitz kept it upbeat, finishing his tweet with a heartfelt, "Rock on brother!"

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the role that Berry had played in his own American dream.

When I was 10 years old and I dreamed every night of moving to America, Chuck Berry played the soundtrack. He rocked the world. RIP. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 18, 2017

"When I was 10 years old and I dreamed every night of moving to America, Chuck Berry played the soundtrack," Schwarzenegger recalled. "He rocked the world."

Former President Bill Clinton published a short tweet linking to a longer statement on the Clinton Foundation website.

Chuck Berryâs life was a treasure and a triumph, and heâll never be forgotten. https://t.co/3Q7z0NatUd — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) March 19, 2017

"Hillary and I loved Chuck Berry for as long as we can remember," the statement read. "The man was inseparable from his music — both were utterly original and distinctly American. He made our feet move and our hearts more joyful. And along the way he changed our country and the history of popular music .... His life was a treasure and a triumph, and he’ll never be forgotten."

Indeed, as Jagger noted, Berry's impact on the music world will last forever.