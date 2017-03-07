Chrissy Metz says her boyfriend offered to quit 'This Is Us' for her

share tweet pin email

Camera grip Josh Stancil proved he was boyfriend material the moment he asked Chrissy Metz out on a date — by offering to leave the hit show they both work on.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Chrissy Metz and boyfriend Josh Stancil attend the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees on Jan. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

A month after meeting and getting to know each other on the set of "This Is Us," Stancil invited Metz to join for a drink.

"It was very unexpected," the actress revealed in an interview with Marie Clare. "My priority was my job, and I was not trying to blow my big shot. Josh even offered to go work on another show."

While the offer wasn't necessary, the gesture made a big impression on Metz — who, despite her surprise, was actually to first one to start the flirtation.

RELATED: Chrissy Metz had 81 cents in the bank when she booked 'This Is Us'

The star noticed Stancil earlier, while filming the second episode in the series.

"I was like, 'Oh, he's cute, with shorts and his backward hat, kind of masculine,'" Metz said.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Chrissy Metz: My journey to stardom as a plus-size woman Play Video - 2:00 Chrissy Metz: My journey to stardom as a plus-size woman Play Video - 2:00

And when she spotted him devouring a taco bowl after a take, she turned on the charm.

"Before I even know it, I called out, 'You better slow down or you're going to choke on your food,'" she recalled. "I am typically a little more charismatic than that, I swear."

RELATED: Chrissy Metz addresses 'This Is Us' character's weight loss surgery plan

Her unconventional approach and his way with winning a first date worked out just fine for the pair — they've now been together for five months. But for the first couple of months of their relationship, Metz kept his identity a secret.

"Eventually … you’ll all probably get to meet him," she told People back in January. "But I just feel like I’ve got to figure this out first, before I’m like, 'Let me bring my boyfriend.'"

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Chrissy Metz and Josh Stancill attend the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, California.

In that same interview, she expressed sympathy for her fella.

"I can’t imagine how it must be to date an actress," the 36-year-old added. "So God bless him."