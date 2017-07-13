Chrissy Metz reveals whom she may take to the Emmys over her boyfriend

share tweet pin email

Chrissy Metz is basking in the Emmy love.

Fresh off her first Emmy nomination on Thursday, the "This Is Us" star has revealed she's most likely taking someone very special to the award ceremony in September — and it's not her boyfriend, Josh Stancil.

"I promised my mom if I got nominated, she could be my date," Metz told People. "She’s been picking a dress out secretly, I’m sure."

Vince Bucci / AP "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz became a first-time Emmy nominee on Thursday.

The 36-year-old actress — who was nominated along with co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Ron Cephas Jones (but, shockingly, not Mandy Moore) — told the magazine she was floored when she heard the Emmy news.

NBC Metz in a scene with her co-star and fellow Emmy nominee Sterling K. Brown.

"I literally said, 'Are we sure? Are we sure that’s correct because you can’t always believe what you read — especially on the Internet.' My publicist was here, and I was like, 'Wait, can we make sure? Can we just make sure?'" she gushed. "And then the rest of my team called and I was like, “Okay, I guess it’s real. I guess I can accept it now.' It hasn’t sunk in yet."

The actress said she spent Thursday texting with family members "since probably 6 this morning" and also made a point to send congratulations to her cast mates.

"I did message Sterling and Milo and haven’t got to Ron," said Metz. "And I’m like, 'Aahh! I’m so excited for everyone else!' And then I’m like, 'Oh wait! I’m included too!'"

And, even though Stancil has been temporarily upstaged by Metz's mom, things between the two are "awesome," said the actress — though the couple is enjoying taking things one day at a time.

"We’re just living day to day. I can’t in life, in my career, I can’t really live for the future," said Metz. "I have to live for the present moment. I don’t even think about that kind of stuff."