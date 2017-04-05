Chris Pratt is really missing fishing season — and he needs your help

Chris Pratt wants to go fishing, and you're all invited. There's just one catch — he won't be there.
The big-screen star, social media wise-cracker and avid fisherman is currently busy filming the sequel to the blockbuster "Jurassic World," and that means he's missing out on bass season back home.
On Tuesday, the affable actor realized that the only way he was going to get any photos of a big-mouth bass fresh-from-the-lake this year is if he reached out to fish-loving fans.
"Anybody out there catching some lunker largemouth?" Pratt asked his followers. "Send me pics!"
Only one day into the virtual fishing trip and Pratt already has a boatload of bass shots.
A member of the first family even got in on the fun.
Some respondents didn't worry about how big the mouth was or even if the fish they caught was really a bass. Or if it was really a fish.
And that was just fine by Pratt.
In fact, he's been known to reel in some surprising catches himself.
It's not too late to cheer Pratt up with pics of your own. After all, it's going to take a lot of photos to make up for what he's missing out on back home.
This time last year, the star spent his days teaching his then-3-year-old son, Jack, how to hook a big bass of his very own.
Big is relative to the size of the fisherman, of course.