Chris Pratt is really missing fishing season — and he needs your help

Chris Pratt wants to go fishing, and you're all invited. There's just one catch — he won't be there.

Armando Gallo/Arga Images / ZUMA Studio Chris Pratt dreams of bass fishing while he's hard at work on "Jurassic World 2," and he thinks fans can help him make his dream come true — sort of.

The big-screen star, social media wise-cracker and avid fisherman is currently busy filming the sequel to the blockbuster "Jurassic World," and that means he's missing out on bass season back home.

In the U.K. on #JW2. Missing home and bass season. Anybody out there catching some lunker largemouth? Send me pics! Maybe I'll RT! — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 4, 2017

On Tuesday, the affable actor realized that the only way he was going to get any photos of a big-mouth bass fresh-from-the-lake this year is if he reached out to fish-loving fans.

"Anybody out there catching some lunker largemouth?" Pratt asked his followers. "Send me pics!"

Only one day into the virtual fishing trip and Pratt already has a boatload of bass shots.

@prattprattpratt Ok my son caught it.....but I helped land it!!! pic.twitter.com/6Vn3iYxZUB — Privileged2Work (@lionbuckeyeguy) April 4, 2017

A member of the first family even got in on the fun.

@prattprattpratt I'll bite... well my daughter figured out the bite and beat dad for biggest bass that day. pic.twitter.com/eGZbIb6CmK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2017

Some respondents didn't worry about how big the mouth was or even if the fish they caught was really a bass. Or if it was really a fish.

And that was just fine by Pratt.

In fact, he's been known to reel in some surprising catches himself.

Spent a great day on the water and caught a redfish of a lifetime! 45 inches! Gotta love Texas!!! #workhardplayhard #godisgood Thanks @sethmburns21 and Jared for putting me on fish. What a day! #HawgHeaven A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Oct 1, 2016 at 8:58pm PDT

It's not too late to cheer Pratt up with pics of your own. After all, it's going to take a lot of photos to make up for what he's missing out on back home.

This kid will be my partner in the bass masters pro am when he's old enough. We'll take the bass fishing world by storm. Tag me with picks of monster bass. Cmon! They're spawning! A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 10, 2016 at 7:31pm PDT

This time last year, the star spent his days teaching his then-3-year-old son, Jack, how to hook a big bass of his very own.

This little dude is bass fishing crazy. Just like his daddy! A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 10, 2016 at 7:27pm PDT

Big is relative to the size of the fisherman, of course.