Watch Chris Pratt channel his inner rapper — over a carrot cake muffin

share tweet pin email

Good news for fans following Chris Pratt's hilarious snack series #WHATSMYSNACK on social media — there's a new installment!

And this one finds Pratt rapping about a carrot cake muffin.

The 37-year-old actor, who's currently toning up for "Jurassic World 2," recently launched the video series, which finds him rhapsodizing — or not — over the daily snacks his trainer allows him to eat.

The charmingly lo-fi series has chronicled the actor hilariously mispronouncing the name of his cacao-based health smoothie, devouring sashimi and more.

The newest video, which the actor shared Wednesday, allowed Pratt to channel his inner hip-hop star.

RELATED: Chris Pratt's #WHATSMYSNACK series is a little too relatable for anyone dieting

"I'll be stuffin' this motherf------ muffin up in my grill / Look at the carrot cake crumbs I spill," Pratt raps in between his own enthusiastic beatboxing.

"I'm sitting here witherin' away to nothing / uh oh eating carrot cake muffin," he spits out before taking his first bite.

And what a delicious bite is is!

"Can I be honest with you?" Pratt whispers near the video's end, "This is my snack for tomorrow."

Now that's gangsta style.

Word to your muffin!