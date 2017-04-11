share tweet pin email

Just days ago he was rapping rhapsodically about a carrot cake muffin, but actor Chris Pratt has changed his tune.

Now he's gushing over his family — wife, Anna Faris, 40, and son Jack, 4.

Pratt, 37, took to Instagram on Monday to share a glamorous pic with Faris and to rave about her and Jack, who both joined him in Tokyo to promote his Marvel sequel "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

"Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful," Pratt wrote next to the pic. "These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one."

The actor also revealed that little Jack was making sleep difficult.

"Although it's 3:00am right now," Pratt wrote, "I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep. I'm on Insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about."

The star shared another snap of himself posing with enthusiastic "Guardians of the Galaxy" fans.

Later, Faris shared a sweet pic of little Jack wearing a pirate patch over one eye as he cuddled up to dad during downtime on a boat.

Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

"Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack," the "Mom" star joked, referring to her husband's new social media series.

The popular video series finds the busy actor dishing on the daily health snacks he's allowed to eat as he tones up for "Jurassic World 2."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," in the meantime, opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.