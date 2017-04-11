Pop Culture

Chris Pratt gushes over Anna Faris and son, Jack: 'I'm grateful to have you'

Just days ago he was rapping rhapsodically about a carrot cake muffin, but actor Chris Pratt has changed his tune.

Now he's gushing over his family — wife, Anna Faris, 40, and son Jack, 4.

Pratt, 37, took to Instagram on Monday to share a glamorous pic with Faris and to rave about her and Jack, who both joined him in Tokyo to promote his Marvel sequel "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

"Thank you for the support honey! You look so beautiful," Pratt wrote next to the pic. "These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one."

The actor also revealed that little Jack was making sleep difficult.

"Although it's 3:00am right now," Pratt wrote, "I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep. I'm on Insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about."

Had a great time greeting fans from Tokyo. These magical lot were dressed up like he Guardians. Moments like this you realize how much a movie can mean to people around the world. I can't believe I get to be one of the stars bringing this movie to the screen. I've been crying a lot on this tour. Because, you know... they just can't get my latte right. And I try to tel them "Peruvian breast milk!" How hard is that?still nothing. Urrrrgh. But seriously... The reason I've been routinely breaking down like a baby child is my overwhelming gratitude to @jamesgunn And I'm not even drinking so we're talking about authentic tears. I can't wait for the world to know my secret. #gotgvol2 is unlike any other movie in cinematic history. Up there with Godfather2 for greatest sequel of all time. And is far and away the greatest spectacle film ever. If you don't have tix, link in my bio, probably gonna be sold out if not already. If not no biggie, you'll see it eventually. 😊🙏🙌♥️👆

The star shared another snap of himself posing with enthusiastic "Guardians of the Galaxy" fans.

Later, Faris shared a sweet pic of little Jack wearing a pirate patch over one eye as he cuddled up to dad during downtime on a boat.

Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son

"Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack," the "Mom" star joked, referring to her husband's new social media series.

The popular video series finds the busy actor dishing on the daily health snacks he's allowed to eat as he tones up for "Jurassic World 2."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," in the meantime, opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.

