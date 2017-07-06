share tweet pin email

Chris Pratt has a question for you: Can you guess the part of his body that has a spray tan?

Look closely, because you only get one shot at this.

#jurassicworld trivia Which part of my body is spray tanned? You get one guess. A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

We figured you'd spot it, just like Pratt did when he posted the hilarious Instagram of himself comparing the skin tone of his arms versus his legs.

Pratt is currently filming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which is why he had the spray tan at all. Perhaps things will be a bit sunnier in the sequel, though we do seem to remember that 2015's "Jurassic World" took place on a tropical island.

WireImage Chris Pratt at a London screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in April.

The 38-year-old actor often lets his fans behind the scenes via Instagram. During the filming of the "Jurassic World" sequel, he posted a series called "What's My Snack?" where he joked about his strict diet for the action-packed role. The actor also posted this short video taken while he was shooting "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which came out earlier this year:

Next time... Put the deodorant under the man boobs. Getting all heated up and passionate about #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Let's face it, Pratt is just fine with stripping aside the glamour of making a major blockbuster.

Still, when he's not getting sprayed or blow dried, Pratt has found time to hang out with his 4-year-old son Jack (mom is actress Anna Faris), fishing up a storm in Hawaii and reeling us in with those pictures, too:

No question: Chris Pratt is having a whale of a time being a movie star. And we're happy to just be along for the ride!

"Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" will be in theaters June 22, 2018.

