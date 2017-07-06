Chris Pratt has a question for you: Can you guess the part of his body that has a spray tan?
Look closely, because you only get one shot at this.
We figured you'd spot it, just like Pratt did when he posted the hilarious Instagram of himself comparing the skin tone of his arms versus his legs.
Pratt is currently filming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which is why he had the spray tan at all. Perhaps things will be a bit sunnier in the sequel, though we do seem to remember that 2015's "Jurassic World" took place on a tropical island.
The 38-year-old actor often lets his fans behind the scenes via Instagram. During the filming of the "Jurassic World" sequel, he posted a series called "What's My Snack?" where he joked about his strict diet for the action-packed role. The actor also posted this short video taken while he was shooting "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which came out earlier this year:
Let's face it, Pratt is just fine with stripping aside the glamour of making a major blockbuster.
Still, when he's not getting sprayed or blow dried, Pratt has found time to hang out with his 4-year-old son Jack (mom is actress Anna Faris), fishing up a storm in Hawaii and reeling us in with those pictures, too:
No question: Chris Pratt is having a whale of a time being a movie star. And we're happy to just be along for the ride!
Anna Faris shares fun shirtless photo of husband Chris PrattPlay Video - 0:24
"Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" will be in theaters June 22, 2018.
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.