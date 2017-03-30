Chris Pine cut his hair and we're not sure how to feel about it

share tweet pin email

Actor Chris Pine is known for his luxurious hair. It's the kind of hair that gets him cast as Prince Charming in blockbuster films and leaves women swooning in his wake, so we were surprised when the star revealed a dramatic haircut yesterday.

Jim Smeal / BEI via Shutterstock Chris Pine at the movie premiere for "Arrivals" in March 2017.

Pine stepped out at CinemaCon to promote his new film "Wonder Woman" and his look seemed to be missing something — namely all of his beautiful hair! The 36-year-old star debuted his closely shaved 'do and we're still kind of in disbelief.

Pine told E! News that he was home sick with the flu when the idea came to him. After binge-watching "Homeland," he decided to give himself the same cut as one of the series' stars, Rupert Friend.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images Rupert Friend attends the Tribeca Film Festival in 2014.

The close crop isn't quite bald — but it's pretty close!

It might be a while until we get to see Pine's flowing locks again — so it's only appropriate to take a moment and reflect on what we've lost.

Getty Images Pine presents at the Golden Globe Awards in 2017.

In January, Pine's coif was at its prime. It was tamed into a dapper style and the salt and pepper beard only added to the debonair effect.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images The star attends a premiere for "The Finest Hours" in Hollywood, California.

One year earlier, his strands were pure perfection. The star stepped out at a premiere sporting a slightly tousled 'do.

Noam Galai / Getty Images Pine attends an event for Flaunt Magazine in New York.

Back in 2014, Pine's artfully disheveled style was the height of cool and of course he finished the look off with a popped collar, in case you didn't already get the memo.

Jordan Strauss / Getty Images Pine attends an event in Los Angeles, California.

We even loved Pine's hair when it was bleached and beachy! In 2012, Pine was partial to the lighter hue and we were still into it.

Surely we'll learn to love Pine's shaved head in time — but for now, R.I.P. you gorgeous head of hair!