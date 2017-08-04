Chris Harrison: 'Bachelor in Paradise' will air footage of Corinne and DeMario

share tweet pin email

"Bachelor In Paradise" fans will get to see the pre-shutdown footage of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson — the two cast members involved in amuch-publicized sexual misconduct scandal — in Season 4's very first episode, host Chris Harrison has revealed.

“It’s going to be literally dealt with the moment we come on the air,” Harrison told Entertainment Weekly. "We’ll start talking about it right away and start dealing with it. If you don’t, it’s the elephant in the room and then it will taint the entire season."

Mitch Haaseth / ABC Corinne Olympios

The series, which halted production in June to investigate "allegations of misconduct" regarding an alleged sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson, will address the controversy right away by showing footage of the two cast members prior to the shutdown, said Harrison.

ABC DeMario Jackson

Although the investigation found no misconduct and both Olympios and Jackson returned to the show, Harrison said viewers "needed" the chance to see the footage for themselves.

"We had already shot for three days (before the shutdown) and a lot had actually happened —a lot of people had arrived, there had been dates, we’d gotten to the point where there was about to be our first rose ceremony — so we had a week’s worth of stuff (that) we didn’t want to just throw that away because that’s what impacted the show and it’s what led to the shutdown," he explained.