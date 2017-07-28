share tweet pin email

Friends and band mates have opened up about the tragic loss of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, and now the singer's wife, Talinda, is breaking her silence and speaking out about her family's grief.

Reuters Chester Bennington of Linkin Park and wife Talinda in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012.

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their Daddy," she wrote in a statement released Thursday night and later shared on Twitter. "We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy."

Bennington died by suicide in his Los Angeles home on July 20, just days before his band was set to embark on a tour for their latest album, "One More Light."

"How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?" his widow now wonders. "The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left."

The couple, who wed in 2006, shared three children together. He also had three other children from previous relationships.

Happy Father's Day to the man of my dreamsï¸ You are the best Daddy ever!! @ChesterBe pic.twitter.com/R96A6uGSam — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) June 18, 2017

In the wake of such a tremendous loss, Talinda noted one bright point — the support her family has received.

"I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love," she added. "We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 any time.