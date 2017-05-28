share tweet pin email

Saturday was a sad day for the music community: Gregg Allman, famed Southern rocker and founder of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69.

"Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years," Allman's family said in a statement. "During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times."

Many celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the beloved musician.

Cher, who married Allman in 1975 and had a son with him before their divorce in 1979, was at a loss for words.

IVE TRIEDâ¦

WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI

FOREVER,

CHOOCH — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

Keith Urban called Allman a "soul brutha," offering "blessings and peace" to his family.

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 27, 2017

Country musician Charlie Daniels expressed his grief in a lyrical format, later adding, "Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have. hard to believe that magnificent voice is stilled forever."

Just got the word

Greg Allman has passed away

Rest in peace brother

You were the best

Dixie had

You will be missed — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 27, 2017

Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have

hard to believe that magnificent voice is stilled forever pic.twitter.com/EPfE56fqCf — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) May 27, 2017

Former Beatle Ringo Starr paid his respects with a string of emoji.

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family ï¸ï¸ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 27, 2017

Sheryl Crow spoke of a "broken heart."

Broken heart. Gregg Allman I will miss you. #RipGreggAllman pic.twitter.com/bsdahxIX0i — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) May 27, 2017

John Mayer wished for "eternal love and life" for the late musician.

Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. RIP — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 27, 2017

Melissa Etheridge recalled a bond the two shared over tattoos and music.

He showed me his tattoos... his voice.... his soul. #GreggAllman pic.twitter.com/pGhgyhjcMV — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 27, 2017

And many others from the music community chimed in, calling Allman a "legend" and a "titan."

We've lost another legend, but his legacy will live forever. Rest In Peace, Gregg Allman. — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) May 27, 2017

Really sad news about Greg Allman passing. Such an awesome talent. & massive influence on so many. Legend. RIP. A post shared by Slash (@slash) on May 27, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

We'll echo Brad Paisley, who summed it up by saying, "What a legacy @GreggAllman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter."

What a legacy @GreggAllman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 27, 2017

