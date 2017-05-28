Saturday was a sad day for the music community: Gregg Allman, famed Southern rocker and founder of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was 69.
"Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years," Allman's family said in a statement. "During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times."
Many celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the beloved musician.
Cher, who married Allman in 1975 and had a son with him before their divorce in 1979, was at a loss for words.
Keith Urban called Allman a "soul brutha," offering "blessings and peace" to his family.
Country musician Charlie Daniels expressed his grief in a lyrical format, later adding, "Gregg Allman had a feeling for the blues very few ever have. hard to believe that magnificent voice is stilled forever."
Former Beatle Ringo Starr paid his respects with a string of emoji.
Sheryl Crow spoke of a "broken heart."
John Mayer wished for "eternal love and life" for the late musician.
Melissa Etheridge recalled a bond the two shared over tattoos and music.
And many others from the music community chimed in, calling Allman a "legend" and a "titan."
We'll echo Brad Paisley, who summed it up by saying, "What a legacy @GreggAllman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter."
