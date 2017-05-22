Cher makes us 'believe' again with epic performance at Billboard Music Awards

share tweet pin email

Cher mused in 1989 about what she'd do "If I Could Turn Back Time." Well, we think she has.

The legendary singer and actress, who turned 71 on May 20, wowed everyone at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night with two incredible performances and an Icon Award acceptance that left the audience thoroughly entertained and completely stunned.

Chris Pizzello / AP Cher asking us all to "Believe" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (and yes her costume with pasties was safe for TV).

It wasn't quite enough that Cher had two performances before her acceptance, and two amazing outfits. First came a sheer and blinged-out bikini and platinum wig for her 1998 hit "Believe."

But then, needing to top herself, Cher appeared in a classic throwback outfit to the exact one she wore in "Turn Back Time's" video: a flowing curly black wig, thigh-high boots, leather jacket and a black sheer/bikini!

Cher in 1989's "If I Could Turn Back Time" video, and on Sunday night where apparently she did in fact turn back time!

Please remember: that video came out 28 years ago! And she still looks almost exactly the same!

Naturally, the crowd in the audience and at home went bananas, including "Billy on the Street" star Billy Eichner:

Jesus Christ you can watch Twin Peaks later @cher is on Billboard and singing If I Could Turn Back Time in the ORIGINAL OUTFIT. She's 71 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 22, 2017

And fellow performer (and last year's Icon Award recipient) Celine Dion was spotted singing along backstage!

No question; we'd have paid good money to see those two duet.

Chris Pizzello / AP Cher, accepting her Billboard Icon award on Sunday.

But Cher was not done impressing the socks off us: her acceptance speech for the Icon Award was funny and full of charm. "I've been doing it for 53 years," she told the crowd, according to Rolling Stone. "This is not an applause thing. I'm 71 yesterday. ... And I can do a five-minute plank, just saying."

At this point, we totally "Believe" that Cher can do anything!

