Check out exclusive clip of Meghan Markle on the new season of 'Suits'

share tweet pin email

It's almost time to suit up again!

Legal drama "Suits" returns to USA Network next week for Season 7 of the series, and we've got an exclusive sneak peek featuring the star who everyone is watching on screen and off — Meghan Markle.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Meghan Markle appears in new season of 'Suits' Play Video - 1:31 Meghan Markle appears in new season of 'Suits' Play Video - 1:31

The actress plays paralegal Rachel Zane, and in the clip, Rachel and fiance Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) briefly banter about their upcoming nuptials and his plans for a big night out.

That looks like reason enough to tune in, but of course Markle is bound to bring along some viewers who are even more interested in another romance.

After all, she is dating Prince Harry.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss at charity event Play Video - 0:17 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss at charity event Play Video - 0:17

Markle has remained mum about their relationship, but she did make a public appearance with the prince at a charity polo event in May — they even sealed the occasion with a kiss.

While she hasn't spoken out, Prince Harry has. In fact, in a rare statement concerning his personal life, he's the one who confirmed they were together back in November of last year.

The royal's message came in the wake of racist and sexist press coverage focused on Markle and her then-rumored role in his life.

AFP-Getty Images, GC Images via Getty Images Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle

The statement from Kensington Palace, released by the prince’s spokesman, read. “His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment."

The message went on to explain that Prince Harry worried about her safety, and that, "It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”

The storm seems to have calmed a bit since then.

There's no telling when royal watchers will spot the couple together again, but fans of Markle can see more of her starting July 12, when "Suits" premieres at 9 p.m. ET on USA.