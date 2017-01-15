share tweet pin email

Her heart has gone on and on ... and so does her love for the late René Angélil.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Celine Dion is honoring her late husband and manager of 21 years, Rene Angelil on the 1-year anniversary of his death.

One year after losing her husband, manager, and love of her life to cancer on January 14, 2016, Céline Dion posted a touching tribute on Facebook to honor his memory.

"It’s been a year since René left us," the caption read. "He will always be in our hearts."

An accompanying video featured photos of Angélil: beginning with his childhood, continuing through their courtship, and ending with a sweet moment the couple shared shortly before his death.

RELATED: Céline Dion opens up on TODAY about 'journey' since losing husband René Angélil

Dion, 48, also posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram.

"It's been a journey. It's been hard," Dion told Matt Lauer earlier this year. "Seeing the love of your life suffering for the last three years has been really hard, but millions of people are going through this. I feel very strong because, not only that he loved me so much — for many, many lives to come — (but he) gave me three magnificent kids, so much knowledge, stability and confidence."

RELATED: Céline Dion plans to honor late husband René Angélil with touching tattoo

Sending solidarity to Team Céline through the next leg of this journey.