Her heart has gone on and on ... and so does her love for the late René Angélil.
One year after losing her husband, manager, and love of her life to cancer on January 14, 2016, Céline Dion posted a touching tribute on Facebook to honor his memory.
"It’s been a year since René left us," the caption read. "He will always be in our hearts."
An accompanying video featured photos of Angélil: beginning with his childhood, continuing through their courtship, and ending with a sweet moment the couple shared shortly before his death.
Dion, 48, also posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram.
"It's been a journey. It's been hard," Dion told Matt Lauer earlier this year. "Seeing the love of your life suffering for the last three years has been really hard, but millions of people are going through this. I feel very strong because, not only that he loved me so much — for many, many lives to come — (but he) gave me three magnificent kids, so much knowledge, stability and confidence."
Sending solidarity to Team Céline through the next leg of this journey.