Celiné Dion strikes yoga poses for photographers outside Paris hotel

Om away from home!
Celiné Dion had some fun with photographers on Friday outside the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris.
The 49-year-old pop superstar and mom-of-three struck a few graceful yoga poses, bringing silly serenity to an otherwise ordinary occasion.
The Grammy winner, decked out in black workout pants and a puffy white jacket, covered her face as she giggled while performing a tree pose.
She then waved to shutterbugs before leaving the area.
Dion is currently hopscotching around Europe and the U.K. on a 15-date mini tour — the singer's first stadium tour in 8 years.
Celine Dion to perform 'My Heart Will Go On' at Billboard Music AwardsPlay Video - 0:31
Celine Dion to perform 'My Heart Will Go On' at Billboard Music AwardsPlay Video - 0:31
More video
Andy Grammer and Dylan Dreyer face off in pop culture quiz
Watch Andy Grammer beatbox the TODAY show theme
Everyone Has a Story: How one boy with Tourette’s syndrome is helping others
Rapper Jay-Z changes his name, again
This week, Dion performed two concerts for lucky ticket-holders in London, and the shows' reviews ranged from stellar to well, even-more-stellar.
But, anyone who caught the French-Canadian chanteuse's show-stopping performance of "My Heart Will Go On" at last month's Billboard Music Awards could have predicted that.
Those big notes? She nailed them all, naturally — and looked ever-so-glamorous in a white gown with angelic wings as she did so.
Even the awards show's co-host Ludacris noted after Dion's performance, "It's going to be hard to top that moment."
Singing, glamour, yoga, laughs — Celiné really can do anything!