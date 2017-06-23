Celiné Dion strikes yoga poses for photographers outside Paris hotel

share tweet pin email

Om away from home!

Celiné Dion had some fun with photographers on Friday outside the Royal Monceau hotel in Paris.

The 49-year-old pop superstar and mom-of-three struck a few graceful yoga poses, bringing silly serenity to an otherwise ordinary occasion.

The Grammy winner, decked out in black workout pants and a puffy white jacket, covered her face as she giggled while performing a tree pose.

She then waved to shutterbugs before leaving the area.

Dion is currently hopscotching around Europe and the U.K. on a 15-date mini tour — the singer's first stadium tour in 8 years.

This week, Dion performed two concerts for lucky ticket-holders in London, and the shows' reviews ranged from stellar to well, even-more-stellar.

But, anyone who caught the French-Canadian chanteuse's show-stopping performance of "My Heart Will Go On" at last month's Billboard Music Awards could have predicted that.

Those big notes? She nailed them all, naturally — and looked ever-so-glamorous in a white gown with angelic wings as she did so.

Absolutely stunning performance of "My Heart Will Go On" from the one and only Celine Dion pic.twitter.com/fgXyjgInHh — Titanic Lives On (@TitanicLivesOn) May 22, 2017

Even the awards show's co-host Ludacris noted after Dion's performance, "It's going to be hard to top that moment."

Singing, glamour, yoga, laughs — Celiné really can do anything!