As kids across the country begin preparing to go back to school, we got to thinking about our own awkward teen years. And then we began wondering what high school was like for our favorite celebrities.
See these celebrities' high school yearbook photos
So, we went ahead and dug up the actual yearbook photos of our favorite stars — including Kelly Clarkson, Melissa McCarthy, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and more — and came up with our own senior superlatives for each.
Here are the 23 celebs most likely to make us wish they were our classmates.
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
Travel through time to see our favorite celebrities as teens.
MOST POPULAR
Ellen DeGeneres
MOST OUTGOING
Blake Shelton
MOST RELATABLE
Jennifer Garner
BEST DANCER
Channing Tatum
CUTEST INSTAGRAM
Carrie Underwood
BEST SMILE
Ellie Kemper
MOST GENEROUS
The Rock
BEST HAIR
Jennifer Aniston
CLASS CLOWN
Jimmy Fallon
MOST ATHLETIC
John Cena
MOST STAR POWER
Julia Roberts
MOST LIKELY TO GIVE US #RELATIONSHIPGOALS
Chris Pratt
FRIENDLIEST
Kelly Clarkson
LIFE OF THE PARTY
Justin Timberlake
BEST DRESSED
Kourtney Kardashian
BEST EYES
Leonardo Dicaprio
BIGGEST DOG LOVER
Miranda Lambert
MOST LIKELY TO WIN AN OSCAR
Tom Hanks
BIGGEST PRANKSTER
Neil Patrick Harris
BIGGEST BOOKWORM
Reese Witherspoon
BIGGEST FLIRT
Ryan Reynolds
MOST LIKELY TO BANISH BODY-SHAMING
Melissa McCarthy
MOST LIKELY TO SUCCEED
Sandra Bullock