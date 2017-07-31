Pop Culture

Celebrity yearbook: See what your favorite stars looked like in high school

TODAY

As kids across the country begin preparing to go back to school, we got to thinking about our own awkward teen years. And then we began wondering what high school was like for our favorite celebrities.

See these celebrities' high school yearbook photos

So, we went ahead and dug up the actual yearbook photos of our favorite stars — including Kelly Clarkson, Melissa McCarthy, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and more — and came up with our own senior superlatives for each.

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY

Here are the 23 celebs most likely to make us wish they were our classmates.

  • Slideshow Photos

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    Travel through time to see our favorite celebrities as teens.

  • Ellen DeGeneres

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST POPULAR

    Ellen DeGeneres

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Blake Shelton

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST OUTGOING

    Blake Shelton

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Jennifer Garner

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST RELATABLE

    Jennifer Garner

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Channing Tatum

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    BEST DANCER

    Channing Tatum

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Carrie Underwood

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    CUTEST INSTAGRAM

    Carrie Underwood

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Ellie Kemper

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    BEST SMILE

    Ellie Kemper

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • The Rock

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST GENEROUS

    The Rock

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Jennifer Aniston

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    BEST HAIR

    Jennifer Aniston

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Jimmy Fallon

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    CLASS CLOWN

    Jimmy Fallon

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • John Cena

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST ATHLETIC

    John Cena

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Julia Roberts

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST STAR POWER

    Julia Roberts

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Chris Pratt

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST LIKELY TO GIVE US #RELATIONSHIPGOALS

    Chris Pratt

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Kelly Clarkson

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    FRIENDLIEST

    Kelly Clarkson

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Justin Timberlake

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    LIFE OF THE PARTY

    Justin Timberlake

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Kourtney Kardashian

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    BEST DRESSED

    Kourtney Kardashian

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Leonardo Dicaprio

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    BEST EYES

    Leonardo Dicaprio

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Miranda Lambert

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    BIGGEST DOG LOVER

    Miranda Lambert

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Tom Hanks

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST LIKELY TO WIN AN OSCAR

    Tom Hanks

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Neil Patrick Harris

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    BIGGEST PRANKSTER

    Neil Patrick Harris

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Reese Witherspoon

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    BIGGEST BOOKWORM

    Reese Witherspoon

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Ryan Reynolds

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    BIGGEST FLIRT

    Ryan Reynolds

     

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Melissa McCarthy

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST LIKELY TO BANISH BODY-SHAMING

    Melissa McCarthy

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
  • Sandra Bullock

    TODAY's celebrity yearbook

    of

    MOST LIKELY TO SUCCEED

    Sandra Bullock

    Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

