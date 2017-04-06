share tweet pin email

As news of Don Rickles' death spread Thursday, his fellow entertainers, including Tom Hanks, Bob Saget and Amy Schumer took to social media to pay their respects to the legendary comedian, who delighted fans for generations and influenced many of today's top comedy talents.

Rickles died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, his publicist Paul Shefrin confirmed to CNBC in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage "Mr. Warmth" Don Rickles delighted comedy fans for generations and influenced many of today's top talents. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

The master of the comic insult, Rickles rose to fame in the 1950s through his association with the Rat Pack — and his willingness to heckle the pack's leader, Frank Sinatra, in his routine.

He was later a frequent and outrageous guest on "The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts," which ran on NBC from the mid-1970s to the mid-'80s.

The comedian, sarcastically nicknamed "Mr. Warmth," starred in "Pajama Party" and "Kelly's Heroes" among other films, and was the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the popular “Toy Story.”

A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

This guy. My pal. The legend. #donrickles A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Hail hail an original genius vacated this realm! RIP #DonRickles — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles, such sharp hilarious wit in an era when an insult comic didn't need to be vulgar to be funny. You will be missed -B #donrickles pic.twitter.com/448JH7bGSP — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) April 6, 2017

damn it, we lost a great one #DonRickles fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 6, 2017

RIP Don. A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles. — bob saget (@bobsaget) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

As I was standing nearby, #DonRickles once whispered in my wife's ear, "What are you doing with a loser like him?" I was honored. #rip #sad — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) April 6, 2017

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy &yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind.#RIPdonrickles — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 6, 2017