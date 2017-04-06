Pop Culture

Celebrities pay tribute to Don Rickles: 'We lost a great one'

As news of Don Rickles' death spread Thursday, his fellow entertainers, including Tom Hanks, Bob Saget and Amy Schumer took to social media to pay their respects to the legendary comedian, who delighted fans for generations and influenced many of today's top comedy talents.

Rickles died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, his publicist Paul Shefrin confirmed to CNBC in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage
"Mr. Warmth" Don Rickles delighted comedy fans for generations and influenced many of today's top talents. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

The master of the comic insult, Rickles rose to fame in the 1950s through his association with the Rat Pack — and his willingness to heckle the pack's leader, Frank Sinatra, in his routine.

He was later a frequent and outrageous guest on "The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts," which ran on NBC from the mid-1970s to the mid-'80s.

The comedian, sarcastically nicknamed "Mr. Warmth," starred in "Pajama Party" and "Kelly's Heroes" among other films, and was the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the popular “Toy Story.”

This guy. My pal. The legend. #donrickles

A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on

RIP Don.

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Don Rickles on being a successful 'insult comic': Be sarcastic, fun, but never hurtful

Don Rickles on being a successful 'insult comic': Be sarcastic, fun, but never hurtful

