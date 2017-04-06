As news of Don Rickles' death spread Thursday, his fellow entertainers, including Tom Hanks, Bob Saget and Amy Schumer took to social media to pay their respects to the legendary comedian, who delighted fans for generations and influenced many of today's top comedy talents.
Rickles died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, his publicist Paul Shefrin confirmed to CNBC in Los Angeles. He was 90.
The master of the comic insult, Rickles rose to fame in the 1950s through his association with the Rat Pack — and his willingness to heckle the pack's leader, Frank Sinatra, in his routine.
He was later a frequent and outrageous guest on "The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts," which ran on NBC from the mid-1970s to the mid-'80s.
RELATED: Don Rickles dead at 90: See the sweet anniversary message he wrote to his wife last month
The comedian, sarcastically nicknamed "Mr. Warmth," starred in "Pajama Party" and "Kelly's Heroes" among other films, and was the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the popular “Toy Story.”