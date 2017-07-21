'My heart breaks': Jimmy Kimmel, celebs mourn Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

share tweet pin email

Artists from across the music industry and Hollywood have expressed their sadness after learning about the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead at 41, an apparent suicide Play Video - 0:35 Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead at 41, an apparent suicide Play Video - 0:35

Bennington, 41, was found dead at a home just outside Los Angeles on Thursday morning from an apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The frontman for the platinum-selling band appeared to have hanged himself, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

WireImage Artists from across the music industry and Hollywood are mourning the loss of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died at 41 of an apparent suicide.

Bennington's death triggered an outpouring of grief as well as support for his family from across the entertainment world. His bandmate, Mike Shinoda, confirmed the death and the band also tweeted a picture of Bennington performing.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Bennington's death coincided with the birthday of good friend Chris Cornell, the former lead singer of Soundgarden who committed suicide on May 18. Artists from Rihanna to Justin Timberlake expressed their condolences over the loss of Bennington.

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 21, 2017

#LinkinPark means a lot of things to a lot of people...definitely means a lot to me...condolences to his family and my fellow LP heads... — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." - Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir. pic.twitter.com/RLhmf0UR0B — Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Many Linkin Park fans from the Hollywood world also expressed their emotions about Bennington's death.

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017

"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. Thank you and RIP Chester Bennington, wish you were here — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 20, 2017

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.