'My heart breaks': Jimmy Kimmel, celebs mourn Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

Artists from across the music industry and Hollywood have expressed their sadness after learning about the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.
Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dead at 41, an apparent suicidePlay Video - 0:35
Bennington, 41, was found dead at a home just outside Los Angeles on Thursday morning from an apparent suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The frontman for the platinum-selling band appeared to have hanged himself, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Bennington's death triggered an outpouring of grief as well as support for his family from across the entertainment world. His bandmate, Mike Shinoda, confirmed the death and the band also tweeted a picture of Bennington performing.
Bennington's death coincided with the birthday of good friend Chris Cornell, the former lead singer of Soundgarden who committed suicide on May 18. Artists from Rihanna to Justin Timberlake expressed their condolences over the loss of Bennington.
Many Linkin Park fans from the Hollywood world also expressed their emotions about Bennington's death.
