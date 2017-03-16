Carson Daly is everybody's cheerleader backstage at 'The Voice'

If you're performing on "The Voice," you know who your biggest fan is?
Not mom, or your siblings, or dad, or your grandma all hanging out backstage. It's host Carson Daly. Really.
You want proof? Just check out this video compilation of backstage moments, with hilarious commentary provided by "Voice" coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, which we got a peek at on TODAY Thursday:
Blake Shelton and Adam Levine tease Carson Daly on 'The Voice'Play Video - 1:30
"I know it! I know a singer when I see it!" Daly shouts to more than one eager family watching their loved one perform by the side of the stage.
"How did he know it? " deadpans Shelton, who likens Daly's dashing around to football coach Pete Carroll's moves.
"It's like 'TRL,'" says Levine.
"TRL?" asks Shelton, who has to be told it's Daly's old MTV show, "Total Request Live."
"Sounds like a phone service," the country singer quips.
RELATED: Carson Daly gets an extra wish fulfilled by TODAY after 'Voice' Emmy win
But our favorite part is Daly's regular bouts of "woo"-ing when he's excited, and the video does not let us down.
What's not to love? The man loves to hug, jump up and down and "woo" his way through the show!
Which is kind of what we're doing at home, too.
RELATED: Carson Daly remembers 'The Voice' alum Christina Grimmie who died after concert shooting
"The Voice" airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.