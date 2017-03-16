Carson Daly is everybody's cheerleader backstage at 'The Voice'

share tweet pin email

If you're performing on "The Voice," you know who your biggest fan is?

Not mom, or your siblings, or dad, or your grandma all hanging out backstage. It's host Carson Daly. Really.

You want proof? Just check out this video compilation of backstage moments, with hilarious commentary provided by "Voice" coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, which we got a peek at on TODAY Thursday:

"I know it! I know a singer when I see it!" Daly shouts to more than one eager family watching their loved one perform by the side of the stage.

"How did he know it? " deadpans Shelton, who likens Daly's dashing around to football coach Pete Carroll's moves.

'

TODAY Carson Daly rallies with families backstage at "The Voice."

"It's like 'TRL,'" says Levine.

"TRL?" asks Shelton, who has to be told it's Daly's old MTV show, "Total Request Live."

"Sounds like a phone service," the country singer quips.

NBC Adam Levine and Blake Shelton poke gentle fun at the cheerleader.

But our favorite part is Daly's regular bouts of "woo"-ing when he's excited, and the video does not let us down.

TODAY A little "woo" from Daly keeps everyone excited.

What's not to love? The man loves to hug, jump up and down and "woo" his way through the show!

Which is kind of what we're doing at home, too.

TODAY Sharing the love.

"The Voice" airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

