Carrie Underwood shares emotional tribute to her husband as he retires from NHL

Country crooner Carrie Underwood didn’t forget to remember her husband, Mike Fisher, on an emotional day when the professional hockey player officially hung up his skates.
Underwood took to Instagram to pen a poignant sendoff as Fisher, 37, announced that he was retiring from the National Hockey League after 17 seasons.
“I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life,” Underwood wrote.
Fisher leaves the sport coming off a season in which he captained his Nashville Predators all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals, before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In a moving goodbye to fans printed in Thursday’s Tennessean newspaper, Fisher called retirement “the hardest decision I ever had to make.”
Fisher, who helped bring credibility to the Predators over his seven seasons with the team, was more than a sports celebrity in Nashville: He was one half of the country music capital’s royal couple. Underwood was a huge fixture at Predators home games, both as a fan and as occasionally singing the National Anthem before the puck dropped.
While Underwood did lament the end of an era in her Instagram post, she added, “(our son) Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more.”
She also vowed to continue watching the team’s games — this time with her husband by her side in the stands.