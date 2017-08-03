Carrie Underwood shares emotional tribute to her husband as he retires from NHL

share tweet pin email

Country crooner Carrie Underwood didn’t forget to remember her husband, Mike Fisher, on an emotional day when the professional hockey player officially hung up his skates.

Underwood took to Instagram to pen a poignant sendoff as Fisher, 37, announced that he was retiring from the National Hockey League after 17 seasons.

AP Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher is honored for his 1,000th NHL hockey game on March 21, 2016, in Nashville. With Fisher is his wife, singer Carrie Underwood, and their son, Isaiah.

“I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life,” Underwood wrote.

Fisher leaves the sport coming off a season in which he captained his Nashville Predators all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals, before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In a moving goodbye to fans printed in Thursday’s Tennessean newspaper, Fisher called retirement “the hardest decision I ever had to make.”

Fisher, who helped bring credibility to the Predators over his seven seasons with the team, was more than a sports celebrity in Nashville: He was one half of the country music capital’s royal couple. Underwood was a huge fixture at Predators home games, both as a fan and as occasionally singing the National Anthem before the puck dropped.

Hands go up... YEAH, BABY!!!! Preds played like Preds tonight and the score showed it...Way to go @predsnhl ! And this crowd was CRAZZZZZZY!!! #Smashville #StanleyCup A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

While Underwood did lament the end of an era in her Instagram post, she added, “(our son) Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more.”

These are the moments... @mfisher1212 giving a puck to the little man while Papa holds on tight. #blessed A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 1, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

She also vowed to continue watching the team’s games — this time with her husband by her side in the stands.