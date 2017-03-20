share tweet pin email

Yee-haw!

Hoda Kotb's new baby girl, Haley Joy, is ready to be the cutest cowgirl ever, thanks to country music superstar Carrie Underwood, who sent the little one an adorable pair of pink cowboy boots.

Hey @carrieunderwood !!! Haley Joy loves her very first pair of cowboy boots!!! ð¤ Can't wait until you meet her ! Thank you ï¸ï¸ pic.twitter.com/qxpn0ACI7F — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 20, 2017

TODAY host Kotb took to Twitter to share a pic of the tiny boots with a special thank you for the "Heartbeat" singer, whose own little boy, Isaiah, recently turned 2.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Carrie Underwood

"Hey @carrieunderwood!!! Haley Joy loves her very first pair of cowboy boots!!! Can't wait until you meet her! Thank you," wrote Kotb, 52.

Haley Joy has been the toast of the TODAY family since mom adopted her last month.

She's enjoyed visits from "Uncle Matt" Lauer and "Aunt Savannah" Guthrie.

Uncle matt! ❤️❤️❤️ @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Aunt savannah showed us how to swaddle !!! Happy Haley xoxo ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

She's also bonded with "Uncle Al" Roker, who cradled her and said she has "the face of heaven." Aww!

‪If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!‬ A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

The little cutie brought tears to Jenna Bush Hager's eyes with her sweetness.

Kotb announced Feb. 21 that she'd brought little Haley Joy into her life.

Earlier this month, mom and daughter graced the cover of People, where Kotb shared their story inside.

Now, thanks to Underwood, little Haley Joy is ready to do some dosey-doeing — just as soon as she learns to walk!