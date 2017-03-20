Yee-haw!
Hoda Kotb's new baby girl, Haley Joy, is ready to be the cutest cowgirl ever, thanks to country music superstar Carrie Underwood, who sent the little one an adorable pair of pink cowboy boots.
TODAY host Kotb took to Twitter to share a pic of the tiny boots with a special thank you for the "Heartbeat" singer, whose own little boy, Isaiah, recently turned 2.
"Hey @carrieunderwood!!! Haley Joy loves her very first pair of cowboy boots!!! Can't wait until you meet her! Thank you," wrote Kotb, 52.
Haley Joy has been the toast of the TODAY family since mom adopted her last month.
She's enjoyed visits from "Uncle Matt" Lauer and "Aunt Savannah" Guthrie.
She's also bonded with "Uncle Al" Roker, who cradled her and said she has "the face of heaven." Aww!
The little cutie brought tears to Jenna Bush Hager's eyes with her sweetness.
Kotb announced Feb. 21 that she'd brought little Haley Joy into her life.
Earlier this month, mom and daughter graced the cover of People, where Kotb shared their story inside.
Now, thanks to Underwood, little Haley Joy is ready to do some dosey-doeing — just as soon as she learns to walk!