Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary Monday, and we have to say, it's hard to imagine the two of them looking any happier.
Each posted an Instagram photo and loving notes to celebrate the moment on July 10, which was the day they wed in 2010.
It appears the pair shared an intimate dinner together, though it's hard to tell from the pictures!
Fisher and Underwood met after one of her concerts in 2008, and they wed two years later at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia in front of 250 friends and family. They had been engaged since 2009. They now have a 2-year-old son, Isaiah Michael.
And they keep their fans in the loop with many of their comings and goings. In just the past year we watched Underwood cheer her husband, who plays for the Nashville Predators, in the Stanley Cup Finals (alas, the Predators did not win); share a tender photo of him with their son on Father's Day; reveal their home had been hit by a tornado; and we saw Underwood and her adorable son doing some yoga. Of course, the pair also shared their sixth anniversary on social media, too, with a meal by the sea — and a throwback wedding picture:
We feel like we're part of the family!
Congratulations, you two! Keep the anniversaries and the memories coming.
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.