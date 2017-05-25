Carrie Underwood honors anniversary of 'American Idol' win: 'My dreams came true'

share tweet pin email

Carrie Underwood may be a country superstar today, but the down-to-earth singer is still thankful to "American Idol," the show that launched her music career.

The seven-time Grammy winner, who quickly rose to fame after being crowned the show's Season 4 champion, took to Instagram on Thursday to express her gratitude.

12 years later and I'm still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 25, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

"12 years later and I'm still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful!," wrote Underwood next to a collage of pics from the magical night that changed her life.

Well, look who I ran into backstage at #TheTotalPackage Tour! So cool to watch her do her thing! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 17, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

The "Church Bells" singer, who's nominated for several CMT awards this year, announced back in February that she was taking a hiatus from her music career to enjoy life with her hockey-player husband, Mike Fisher, 36, and their son, Isaiah, 2.

Even with Underwood, 34, on hiatus, there's still plenty of excitement in the couple's Nashville home.

Golden Girls! #NSHvsANA #PredsPride A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

In April, Underwood brought a little luck to her hubby's team, the Nashville Predators, when she performed a surprise rendition of the national anthem before one of their play-off games.

Now, after defeating the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night, the Predators are on their way to the finals for the first time ever!

Here's hoping Carrie and Mike have a few more CMTs and a Stanley Cup in their future!

