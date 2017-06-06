Carrie Underwood is her husband's (and the Nashville Predators') biggest fan

share tweet pin email

Carrie Underwood has set her sights on some serious goals. Hockey goals, that is!

That's because the Nashville Predators, for which her husband Mike Fisher is both center and captain, are currently battling it out in the Stanley Cup Finals!

And they're doing quite well; as of Monday night, the team was tied 2-2 in the series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Aaaaaannnnnndddsd PREDS WIN!!! #Smashville #StanleyCupFinals @mfisher1212 @predsnhl A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Perhaps that has something to do with Underwood, who's been the biggest cheerleader of them all, posting pictures and videos on Instagram where she's decked out in Predators buttons, jersey and a hat.

The Fisher ladies...good gracious, I'm short! 😜 #Smashville #PredsWin A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Let's not forget the special mani-pedi!

Got my PREDicure for the game tonight! Thanks @the_jen_of_all_trades for the #SpiritFingers !!! #BlueAndGold #PredsPride #NSHvsANA #FangFingers #StanleyCupPlayoffs @predsnhl A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

She's also been making friends with at least one hockey legend: Wayne Gretzky.

And then this happened... #Smashville A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

We already know the Underwood/Fisher household is full of Predators fans. These days, the toddler attends games to watch daddy play, was there for his dad's 1,000th game, and Underwood even sang the national anthem before a game in April.

But having a shot at winning the Cup is a whole other level of excitement, which might explain why there was no time to do anything about Fisher's 37th birthday on Monday night. As Underwood told NBC during a game intermission yesterday, "I didn't get him anything! I'm terrible."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at the 2013 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Well, she did at least post this sweet happy birthday picture of Fisher on Instagram:

Happy birthday to this handsome hunk! I'll never forget the day he told me he was asked to wear the "C." I was so proud on that day and I'm even more proud now to see him play in the #StanleyCupFinals He's definitely the only FISH in the "C" for me! 💙💛🐟💛💙🐟💙💛 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Priorities, you know! Also, #MarriageGoals!

