Carrie Underwood announces she's taking a 'little break' from music

No question: Carrie Underwood has been one busy lady recently.

She played to over a million fans across the world in 2016 with 92 shows on her Storyteller Tour, then capped everything off by releasing her 25th single, "Dirty Laundry" in January and appearing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Plus, as you may remember, she jumped out of a plane!

Jordan Strauss / AP Carrie Underwood arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

So while we're a little sad, we are not surprised at all that she's taking a bit of a hiatus.

"We just wrapped up the Storyteller Tour and I feel like my life right now, creatively, is kind of a blank space," she told People on Sunday while at the Grammys.

Thanks, Brisbane, for a great last show of the year! Australia has been a blast! #KeithCarrieAUS A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:33am PST

For a creative mind, though, that's actually a good space to be in. "I'm really excited about that, because you don't know where you're going to go," she added. "I'm nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing, so I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play."

Underwood and Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher have been married since 2010 and have one son, Isaiah, who turns 2 Feb. 27.

Continued Underwood, she'll get back to singing when the inspiration hits. "I'm kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: 'Okay, it's time to get creative and work on new music!'"

We don't doubt it'll be spectacular when it happens.

