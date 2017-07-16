share tweet pin email

The world lost actress Carrie Fisher too soon, but thanks to a behind-the-scenes peek at the new "Star Wars" movie, fans can see her in action again.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is coming to theaters on Dec. 15. We got a trailer in April, and we were pumped. On Saturday, we got a look at some new footage from the upcoming film, including scenes featuring Fisher's Princess Leia, and clips of cast members sharing candid insights on the film.

The video was released Saturday at the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event held in Anaheim, California. Accompanying it was a new poster for "The Last Jedi," depicting Fisher — "The General" — looking powerful and perfectly accessorized.

"It's about family and that's what's so powerful about it," the late Fisher says of "Star Wars" in the video. And as a core member of the franchise family herself, it's safe to say Fisher was on everyone's minds at the event.

Both Fisher and Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, received the Disney Legends Award, the highest honor bestowed by the company, on Friday. Hamill, 65, used his speech to pay homage to Fisher, sharing what it was like to come back and work with her again on 2015's "The Force Awakens."

Mark Hamill on Carrie Fisher: "If she were here, she would have flipped me the bird at least twice already" #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/8oh8N0W8xI — Seth Kelley (@SethMKelley) July 14, 2017

"There was a comfort level with each other," Hamill recalled. "We could rely on each other, and there was a deep respect. I know if she were here this morning, she would have flipped me the bird at least twice already."

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, who also appears in "The Last Jedi," accepted the award on her mother's behalf. Lourd, who is currently filming "American Horror Story," was unable to make it to the event — but she penned a speech delivered by Disney CEO Bob Iger.

"(My mother) secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess," Lourd, 24, shared. "So getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream."

The force of Fisher was with everyone that day — and, when it comes to "Star Wars," always will be.