Candace Cameron Bure has a short but sweet message for her husband on his birthday: You still got it, dude!

The “Fuller House” actress shared a couple of photos on Instagram in honor of Valeri Bure, who turned 43 on Tuesday. This picture is especially sweet. There’s a lot of love between these two!

Dude still has me after 21 years- Happy Birthday baby. Photo cred: @natashabure @levvbure A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

“Dude still has me after 21 years- Happy Birthday baby,” Cameron Bure, 41, wrote.

It’s true: She can’t keep her eyes off him!

Happy birthday to my man. You're like fine wine baby, so tasty and better with age. I love you 💕 photo: @melissacoulier A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

The couple celebrates their 21st wedding anniversary next week. Last year, Cameron Bure recognized her anniversary on Facebook with an honest post in which she shared how they’ve persevered through “several tough years, in a row, ups and downs, bad attitudes and bad decisions.”

“Thank you for an awesome 20 years together. I pray for another 60,” she wrote at the time.

Cameron Bure met her husband, a former NHL player, at a charity hockey game in 1995. Her “Full House” co-star, Dave Coulier, helped set them up.

“He pulled me over to the side and he said, ‘I met this really cute Russian hockey player and I want to introduce you,’” she recalled in a 2007 interview with TODAY. “And Val had just come from Moscow, Russia, and it turned out that he would watch ‘Full House’ because it helped him learn English.”

And now they have a full house of their own, with three teenage children.

#TheBureBunch There's nothing better than having your whole family together at your God-son's wedding. #Groomsmen #Blake&Grace My dress is by @yumikim A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Happy birthday, Valeri Bure!