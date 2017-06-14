Candace Cameron Bure has a short but sweet message for her husband on his birthday: You still got it, dude!
The “Fuller House” actress shared a couple of photos on Instagram in honor of Valeri Bure, who turned 43 on Tuesday. This picture is especially sweet. There’s a lot of love between these two!
“Dude still has me after 21 years- Happy Birthday baby,” Cameron Bure, 41, wrote.
It’s true: She can’t keep her eyes off him!
The couple celebrates their 21st wedding anniversary next week. Last year, Cameron Bure recognized her anniversary on Facebook with an honest post in which she shared how they’ve persevered through “several tough years, in a row, ups and downs, bad attitudes and bad decisions.”
“Thank you for an awesome 20 years together. I pray for another 60,” she wrote at the time.
Cameron Bure met her husband, a former NHL player, at a charity hockey game in 1995. Her “Full House” co-star, Dave Coulier, helped set them up.
Flashback! See Candace Cameron Bure share story of meeting her husband on TODAYPlay Video - 1:52
Flashback! See Candace Cameron Bure share story of meeting her husband on TODAYPlay Video - 1:52
More video
See Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau’s 2006 TODAY interview
Bette Davis talks to Bryant Gumbel in 1987 interview
JFK at 100: A look back at the life of President John F. Kennedy
TODAY Flashback: Meredith Vieira talks to students at Virginia Tech after shooting
“He pulled me over to the side and he said, ‘I met this really cute Russian hockey player and I want to introduce you,’” she recalled in a 2007 interview with TODAY. “And Val had just come from Moscow, Russia, and it turned out that he would watch ‘Full House’ because it helped him learn English.”
And now they have a full house of their own, with three teenage children.
Happy birthday, Valeri Bure!