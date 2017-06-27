Candace Cameron Bure shares fun throwback pic to make big 'Fuller House' announce

share tweet pin email

Here are two milestones for you: "Fuller House" is returning to Netflix for its third season Sept. 22. And "Full House," the classic sitcom that started the whole thing, is turning 30 years old!

Have mercy!

And thanks to Candace Cameron Bure, who posted a wonderful throwback pic to the original series on Instagram, we can all say it together: Everybody was so young!

Mark your calendars for September 22nd! Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!! #ThrowBack #FirstNineEpisodes #Part1 🤗🏡 A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

(Though we don't think John Stamos has aged a day.)

David Livingston / Getty Images The cast of "Fuller House" at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards.

Check it out for yourself; Stamos posted his own throwback picture, which apparently has never been published before, in honor of the premiere announcement:

In celebration of @fullerhouse season 3 premiere Sept. 22nd- same day as #FullHouse OG premiered 30 YEARS AGO! - Here's a rare never seen before #annieleibovitz negative of UJ and Michelle. A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jun 26, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

The premiere date of Season 3 of "Fuller House" has an even more significant meaning: It will be premiering on the exact same day as the original, just three decades later. The 18-episode season will be broken into two sections, with the first batch in September and the second in December.

But this is just the latest in a stream of terrific "Fuller"/"Full House" photos and throwbacks that cast members have been sharing in recent weeks. Here are a few more of our faves:

We're baaaaaack! #fullerhouse #S3 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Young pups from back in the day. From our #fullhouse #hawaii episode Thanks for sending this @johnstamos #fbf A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Dang, this was taken at my house back in the day. Love these peeps. Duh. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

So many to choose from! We've marked our calendars ... have you?

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.