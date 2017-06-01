share tweet pin email

When Natasha Bure participated in a Facebook Live interview on the Kathie Lee and Hoda Facebook page this morning, her famous mother, actress Candace Cameron Bure, was keeping a close eye on her.

Too close, it seemed, for Natasha, who noted that that she could see her mom off to the side. The next thing we knew, Cameron Bure was joining in on the fun and it was a fuller house!

Like a true mother, she helped Natasha “fix” her outfit for her. Natasha, 18, didn’t seem to mind the mom intervention.

The pair gave us insight into their close bond, which Cameron Bure joked they exaggerate for the cameras.

“Most of the time Natasha is in her room blocking me out and I’m telling her to do laundry and clean up,” Cameron Bure said.

“That’s not true!” her daughter protested.

What do they do for fun, when they’re not disagreeing on household chores?

“Most of the time, if we’re doing anything, it’s at home, we like to go to the pool, tan, barbecue,” Natasha said.

Tune into the @todayshow tomorrow morning and watch my girl @natashabure on Kathie Lee and Hoda! My style: pants @seanewyork glasses @warbyparker . Natasha's style: shorts suit @topshop A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Natasha, who once competed on “The Voice,” bears a strong resemblance to her mom, who said they share a similar sense of style.

“We have a lot of the same taste but I’m older so I’m not going to be able to wear all the things (Natasha) can wear,” she said.

Natasha credited her mom with helping her evolve her style from “basic” to more “out there.”

Mommy n me in NYC 💓 @candacecbure #smalls A post shared by Natasha Bure (@natashabure) on May 3, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

The interview concluded with Cameron Bure, 41, reflecting on the biggest piece of advice she’s given Natasha and her two siblings. Her response: “Work hard, don’t expect anything, earn it yourself ... and always be kind.”

Natasha has taken that advice to heart. She recently released a book, “Let’s Be Real,” in which she writes about the importance of being honest and open no matter what happens in life.

You can watch more of Natasha on Friday when she chats with Kathie Lee and Hoda.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.