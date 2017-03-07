Can the cast of 'This Is Us' put these Jack Pearsons in order?

share tweet pin email

"This Is Us" takes viewers on an emotional roller-coaster each week, weaving together story lines that span several decades in the lives of the Pearson family.

And fortunately, there's one marker that helps us place events on the series' sometimes-complicated timeline: Milo Ventimiglia's facial hair.

As patriarch Jack Pearson, the 39-year-old actor sports an ever-evolving display of scruff that progresses from the beard that graces his face in the delivery room where Rebecca (Mandy Moore) gives birth in 1980, to the devoted-dad 'stache he wears in the '90s, to the goatee that defines his later look.

At a recent NBC press day, we asked Ventimiglia, along with co-stars Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) and Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson), to place three of Jack's most memorable moments in order. And as a bonus, we even asked what era this clean-shaven version of Jack (seen in a recent tweet from Ventimiglia) is from.

RELATED: Milo Ventimiglia is clean-shaven! But what does that mean for 'This Is Us'?

