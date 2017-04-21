share tweet pin email

"My Heart Will Go On" served as the theme song to the 1997 blockbuster "Titanic," and it marked the biggest chart success of Celine Dion's career.

But these days, when the superstar singer belts out the ballad about love surviving loss, she doesn't think of star-crossed partners Jack and Rose.

Since losing her husband last year, the song has taken on new meaning for Dion.

REALTED: Céline Dion sleeps with her twin sons since husband's death: 'I need them close'

"When I was singing (my songs), I understood they were becoming hits and I saw them as hits," Dion told Dan Wootton, who interviewed her for both The Sun and ITV's Lorraine. "I saw them as songs that people loved, that they could rely upon."

But after René Angélil died, following a long battle with cancer, Dion realized the "Titanic" track was more than that to her.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Celine Dion and her husband and manager Rene Angelil on June 4, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"When my husband passed ('My Heart Will Go On') became, probably for the first time, our song," she said. "And when I sing it, I used to sing it for the fans, and now I sing it for us."

Her audience appreciates the change.

"When I look at the fans, they look at me and they know that I sing it for him," she added. "And that's what they want."

Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY Celine Dion performs on the TODAY plaza, July 22nd, 2016

And when she sings for him, she feels his presence.

RELATED: Celine Dion says late husband René Angélil was only man she ever kissed

The lyrics read: "Once more you open the door / And you're here in my heart / And my heart will go on and on."

She told Wootton, "René will never, never leave me. Not only is he in my heart, he performs with me."