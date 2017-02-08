There aren't many ways to one-up a meet-and-greet with the great Céline Dion backstage at one of her shows.
But Nick Janevski found a way!
He and his now-fiancée Austin McMillan were lucky enough to have a moment to say hello to Dion, but Janevski took that opportunity to go down on one knee and shock the heck out of everybody.
And that includes Dion, who made the best faces!
As McMillan told E! News, "After the first photo with [Céline], he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him ... I was shocked and couldn't get any words out so Céline backed up into the curtain behind us and said, 'Are you going to say yes?'"
Well, of course she did. That's the "Power of Love," after all!
After the proposal, McMillan told Cosmopolitan that the singer gave the couple her blessing.
"[Céline] said that she wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband. She complimented my ring and also asked if she could come to the wedding."
We certainly hope they'll send an invitation to the May ceremony! Congratulations to all and a big merci to Dion, for making a special moment even more memorable.
