Creepy car ride!

Busy Philipps had the bejeezus scared out of her over the weekend and it's all thanks to a "random dude" who popped up in the backseat of her Uber ride.

Seconds before I was almost murdered by a random dude in an Uber... (You can watch my story for more info..) A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

The "Cougar Town" alum, 37, took to Instagram to tell the harrowing — and at times, hilarious — story in a lengthy series of Instagram Story videos, reports E! News.

After a night on the town Saturday, Philipps and her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein, arranged for a single Uber ride in an SUV, but once they settled in the car's middle row, something felt weird.

Philipps recalled asking her husband, 'What's going on, are we about to get murdered?'

Then, said the actress, "A man that we didn't know existed in the back seat pops up ... and he was like, 'I promise that's not going to happen.'"

Even worse, the man's tone was super creepy, said the star.

"I started screaming, 'I'm not going to be killed today! I will not f--king be killed today!' ... 'No! You cannot kill us! F--k no!'" Philipps continued.

That's when she and Silverstein jumped from the car.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images Busy Philipps and her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein, shared the story of their scary Uber ride on Instagram.

An Uber rep told TODAY that Philipps and her husband provided feedback about their ride, letting the company know there was a second rider in the UberBLACK single ride they'd ordered, which violates Uber's terms. The couple did not report safety issues. Uber is investigating the incident.

Though the car ride left Philipps shaken, she shared the story through nervous giggles.

"People think that I should've called the police maybe, but I feel like ... we're in L.A., guys. It would have taken them easily an hour to get there," Philipps said. "Also, what are my charges? 'There was a creepy guy?' I don't think that's illegal."

